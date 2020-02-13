Rep. Jillian Gilchrest unveils new ammunition sales tax legislation sales to fund gun violence prevention in urban areas

There are communities and residents in Connecticut who remain disproportionately at risk of gun violence.

HARTFORD, Conn — State Representative Jillian Gilchrest announced Thursday new legislation that would introduce a 35 percent excise tax on ammunition sales.

The legislation was proposed to support and fund gun violence prevention and reduction efforts in Connecticut's urban areas.

Gilchrest was joined by colleagues in the House and Senate, as well as gun violence advocates for the announcement.

They argued that there are communities and residents in the state who remain disproportionately at risk of gun violence.

"Local organizations have worked tirelessly to prevent and address the violence, but the state has not adequately invested in their work," Rep. Gilchrest said.

She noted the legislation would be an addition to other important policies passed to make Connecticut a safer place to live.

"This policy will have a concrete effect on the day-to-day operations of groups that are on the ground preventing gun violence and helping survivors as well as the loved ones of those lost to the epidemic."

The hope is that the state will be encouraged to take action and commit to reducing gun violence in local cities by generating funds to support these programs.

"Too many families have experienced the pain and heartache of gun violence," Sen. McCrory said.

State House Majority Leader Matt Ritter applauded Gilchrest for leading the way on the issue.

While Rep. Gilchrest saw some support, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, who advocates for the right to keep and bear arms in Connecticut didn't agree with the proposal.

They tell FOX61 that the proposed legislation would not prevent any criminal from illegally obtaining guns or ammunition with intent to commit violent

crimes because citizens who legally purchase are already fingerprinted and background checked at the Municipal, State and Federal

levels.

CCDL urges Gilchrest to realize the result of who would actually be impacted.



"A 35 percent tax on ammunition would put more people at risk," CCDL President, Holly Sullivan said. "Lower income individuals who typically live in more dangerous neighborhoods will likely be priced out the most effective means of gun safety which is target practice and developing safe handling skills. These residents will be disproportionately impacted by this tax."

Sullivan says she wonders whether or not the real reason for the bill is based on contempt for the 2nd Amendment.

According to a press release, the legislation would fund hospital-based violence interventions, group violence interventions, violence interrupters and prevention at places of worship and among domestic violence victims.