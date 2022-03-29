AMR pays $625K to settle overbilling allegations

Officials say the company billed for services it did not perform

HARTFORD, Conn. — AMR ambulance has settled with federal and state authorities in connection with allegations that it overcharged for services it provided from January 2014 to December 2019.

Officials said AMR will pay $601,759 to resolve the allegations.

Federal and state officials said the company billed Medicare and Medicaid for Advanced Life Support services when it should have billed for Basic Life Support services.

Advanced Life Support services are those performed by a paramedic at the scene of an emergency response and requires a high level of monitoring. Basic Life Support services can be provided by an EMT and often involve transportation of a patient to a hospital or other care facility.

Officials said AMR would often bill Medicare and Medicaid for ALS, i.e. paramedic, services when it was only providing the BLS, ambulance transport, services. In some cases where town or city ambulance services responded to call, AMR billed Medicaid improperly, causing the agency to pay both AMR and the municipality.

AMR will also pay $25,000 in civil penalties to the state, in addition to repaying the $601,759.

