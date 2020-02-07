Avenue of opportunity | A drive-thru job fair comes to Torrington

"We're just trying to help people learn about the opportunities available in our market and get them to work."

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Behind the Torrington Armory, just off South Main Street, perhaps a new avenue for success for job seekers. Unable to hold or take part in large indoor gatherings due to the Covid-19 crisis, the team at Express Employment Professionals arranged their first ever "Drive-Thru Job Fair".

"We're just trying to find creative ways to help people," said Jim Borghoff, the owner of the Torrington franchise of Express Employment Professionals who serves towns from Simsbury to New Milford and across Northwest Connecticut. "We're just trying to help people learn about the opportunities available in our market and get them to work."

Borghoff said his firm has been successful placing applicants in jobs in the light industrial field and also positions in the professional world.

After greeting a few cars and getting information from job seekers Borghoff said, "we are really eager to get people to work and hopefully this is an easy way to find us."