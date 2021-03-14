An hour less sleep could affect drivers

After springing ahead, drowsy driving and morning commutes in the dark can create hazards on the roads.

CONNECTICUT, USA — An hour more of daylight in the evening may come with a cost, far beyond just feeling a bit drowsy on Sunday morning. According to AAA drowsiness can last for days following daylight saving time. Officials want to alert drivers about the potential dangers of drowsy driving.

“Of course, we spring forward and it seems like you’re only losing an hour of sleep, ‘what’s the big deal?’,” said AAA Spokesperson Amy Parmenter.

It’s a question drivers might ask themselves.

“The truth is, it is a big deal because it actually disrupts your entire sleep cycle and the effects of that can linger for days if not weeks,” she said.

Parmenter said drowsiness for drivers increases and there tend to be more crashes following daylight saving time.

“So that’s definitely one of the reasons why individuals get into accidents,” said Connecticut State Police Department Trooper Josue Dorelus. “A lot of it is drowsiness and that can be just as dangerous as intoxicated driving.”

The percentage of crashes involving drowsiness is nearly eight times higher than federal estimates according to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

“We want to encourage our motorists at home that if you do feel tired to stay at home take a power nap before you actually get behind the wheel of a vehicle because we all know the dangers that you could run into while driving while drowsy,” Trooper Dorelus said.

Southington Resident Jaclyn Schelling said she turns up the music or opens the window when she’s tired and driving. She thinks she feels more tired with daylight saving time, but doesn’t believe it affects her driving.

“I think there’s a little bit of impact,” she said about sleep. “Maybe just for a day or two though.”

Parmenter said the drowsiness of drivers because of daylight saving could be a concern for children on their way to school in the morning.

“Also morning commute is more in the darkness so you really have to look out for pedestrians during that morning commute time and especially with kids heading back to school,” Parmenter said.

Parmenter said parents should remind kids to look out for cars at the crosswalk or to put bright colors on children when possible.

“I think that might help, but I also think it is important for parents to talk to the kids about the bus stop and what they need to do to be safe,” Schelling said.

Several parents said they’re not too concerned, while other parents have high school-age children at home because of the pandemic.