Andrea Bocelli coming to Hartford after 25 years

For the first time in 25 years, Bocelli will be performing in Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced his U.S. tour dates on Wednesday for November and December.

The tour will include ten show dates across the nation.

The tour will be in major cities including San Antonio, Dallas, Louisville, Boston, Philadelphia, Hartford, and Baltimore, with two nights in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live, and a return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in NYC.

This will also be Bocelli's first time in Louisville with the Louisville Orchestra.

Tickets go on sale Monday, April 24 at 10 a.m. at the XL Center website.

Pre-sale will begin on April 17 at 10 a.m. through Stifel. There will be a special early on-sale for Citi cardholders, with access to pre-sale tickets on Monday, April 17 at 10 a.m. Citi Entertainment. Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will gain access on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

The tour will feature performances from Bocelli's repertoire. He will also perform music to honor the holiday season. Selections from his recent #1 album A Family Christmas, his uplifting solo album Believe, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, and famed love songs.

Tickets for Bocelli’s upcoming 2023 spring and summer tour dates in North America and Europe are also on sale now.

