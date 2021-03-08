Cuomo cited in call for stronger sex harassment law in Connecticut

CT lawmakers pointed to Tuesday's resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid allegations as an example of how more awareness is needed.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Leaders of the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities said Tuesday they support strengthening the state’s recent, wide-ranging anti-sexual harassment law.

Joined by state Sen. Mae Flexer of Windham, they pointed to Tuesday's resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid allegations as an example of how more awareness is needed.

Since the passage of the Connecticut law, which includes mandatory employee training, the number of sexual harassment complaints filed with CHRO climbed to a record high of 260, out of roughly 4,500 discrimination complaints.

The agency is on track to exceed that number by the end of the year.

