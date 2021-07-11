Anhydrous ammonia leak in Southington

CTALERT asks residents within 1.25 miles of 93 Industrial Drive stay indoors and shelter in place and shut your windows

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — CTALERT urges residents within 1.25 miles of Industrial drive to "stay indoors and shelter in place and shut your windows" due to an anhydronous ammonia leak.

CTALERT sent a notification of the leak out around 9:22 p.m.

Police and firefighters are on the scene.

This is an ongoing story.

