Anhydrous ammonia leak in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — CTALERT urges residents within 1.25 miles of Industrial drive to "stay indoors and shelter in place and shut your windows" due to an anhydronous ammonia leak.
CTALERT sent a notification of the leak out around 9:22 p.m.
Police and firefighters are on the scene.
This is an ongoing story.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.