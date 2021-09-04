x
Actress Anika Noni Rose pleads for help in finding missing aunt in Connecticut

Diane Rose, 70, went missing in New Haven.
Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Anika Noni Rose attends a special screening of "Assassination Nation" at Metrograph on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Actress Anika Noni Rose put out a plea on social media to help find her aunt who went missing in New Haven.

In a post on Friday afternoon, the Bloomfield native said her aunt Diane Rose has been missing for more than 24 hours and she is in her 70s.

“Mother of one son who she loves dearly,” the actress wrote. “She’s the aunt who took me on adventures just the two of us. She is deeply loved.”

She added: “Please RT. Please pray.”

A Silver Alert for 70-year-old Diane Rose was issued Friday. Police said Diane Rose has gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot and weighs about 100 pounds.

Officials said they were unsure of what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

Noni Rose is best known for her role in Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog.”

