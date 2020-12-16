Hamden woman arrested, charged with multiple counts of cruelty to animals

Animal control officers seized 26 cats, six dogs, two caged squirrels, and a blind owl from her home. One of the dogs, police said, was clinging to life.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Hamden woman is facing several counts of cruelty to animals following an investigation, started in October.

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco, 59, was arrested on a warrant after she turned herself in at police headquarters Tuesday.

The warrant stems from an investigation that began on October 26th into Scirocco. The Hamden Animal Control Division with the help of animal control units from the State of Connecticut, Cheshire, East Haven, North Haven, and Southbury, executed a search warrant at her residence.

When they arrived, police said they initially found two large rats. As they investigated further, officers seized 26 cats, six dogs, two caged squirrels, and a blind owl. One of the dogs, police said, was clinging to life.

In addition to the live animals seized, officers also seized three dead animals including two cats and a woodchuck. Taxidermic animals were found inside of the home as well, according to police.