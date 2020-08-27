Plymouth, EnCon police looking for 2,000 pound steer

Police said the animal is considered aggressive

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — The Plymouth Police Department in conjunction with EnConn police is looking for a loose steer.

Police said the animal is believed to be in the Terryville section of town bt Route 72 and Judd Road.

The steer about 2,000 and police said not to approach it if you see it. The animal is considered highly aggressive.

Police are calling the loose steer a "public safety concern" and as people traveling in the area to be cautious.