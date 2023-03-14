'A beloved mayor and trailblazer' | Former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello has died

Ann Uccello was elected mayor of Hartford in 1967 – the city’s last Republican official to hold the position.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The first woman elected to be a mayor in Connecticut has died.

Ann Uccello, who would have turned 101 in May, was born in Hartford in 1922 to parents who had emigrated from Sicily. She was elected mayor of Hartford in 1967 – the city’s last Republican official to hold the position.

“Ann Ucello broke glass ceilings, but beyond that – she led Hartford through an enormously challenging [and] consequential time with courage, clarity and compassion,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement. “She was a lifelong champion for Hartford. Grateful for her life of service [and] my thoughts are with her loved ones today.”

Uccello graduated from Weaver High School and St. Joseph College before pursuing graduate work at Trinity College and the University of Connecticut Law. She was re-elected to office in 1969 and was also the first woman elected as mayor of a capital city in the United States.

“Ann Uccello was a trailblazer who was born and raised in Hartford and dedicated her career in public service to the city she loved,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “She fought to expand housing, ensure that children have access to essential services, and encouraged job growth and opportunities in Hartford. She had a remarkable spirit and energy, and she leaves a lasting legacy on Connecticut’s capitol city. I extend my deepest condolences to her friends and family.”

After serving as mayor, Uccello worked in the administration of President Richard Nixon followed by stints in the Ford and Carter administrations.

Lt. Gov. Susan Byziewicz said Uccello shattered glass ceilings and commanded attention, not just in Connecticut but around the globe.

“A beloved mayor and trailblazer, she will be remembered for her energy, grace, and above all, her passion,” she said in a statement. “Ann Uccello was a pioneer … she leaves a legacy that has and will continue to inspire generations of women to pursue careers in politics and public service.”

Uccello was inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame in 1999. Ann Street in Hartford was renamed in her honor in September 2008, while a street in Canicattini, Italy, was named after her in July 2016.

