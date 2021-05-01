Annual Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade canceled until 2022 due to COVID concerns

Parade organizers said they were hopeful the pandemic would let up when initially canceled it in 2020, but it has not been the case.

HOLYOKE, Mass. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled for 2021.

In a statement on the Parade Committee's website, organizers said they were hopeful the pandemic would have subsided when they canceled the parade in 2020 but clearly the pandemic has not.

The Parade Committee voted on January 3 to "suspend all in-person Parade activities through the end of March 2021”. The parade will now be postponed until 2022.

“This was not an easy decision to make”, said Marc Joyce, 2020-2021 Parade President. “We understand that many will be saddened, but we need to do what is best for our community. We will march again and we will have much to celebrate over homecoming weekend in 2022.”

“I would like to sincerely thank the many people who have contacted us over the past year. The Committee is comprised of 200+ members who work all year-long to put on, what we believe, is the best St. Patrick’s Parade in the country. I would like to thank all of them for their efforts in helping to carry-out this celebrated tradition. The Committee would also like to acknowledge the City of Holyoke and our many sponsors, without whose assistance and cooperation the Parade would not be possible year-after-year.”

The 2020 Award receipts and Colleens will be on "hold over" so they may be celebrated on March 20, 2022.

The Parade Committee said they will release information over the next few months about celebrating Irish heritage safely and virtually.