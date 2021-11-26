Another attempted break-in at QU student's home: campus police

Officers searched the nearby area but the suspect was not found.

There was another reported attempted break-in at a Quinnipiac University off-campus house on Thanksgiving Day, campus police confirmed to FOX61.

An email went out to students that evening, stating that a student reported seeing the unknown man trying to break into her university-owned house.

BREAKING: A QU student reported an attempted break-in at their university-owned house on Kimberly Avenue and West Woods Road Thursday evening, according to Chief of Public Safety Tony Reyes via email.



— The QU Chronicle (@QUChronicle) November 26, 2021

Campus officials said the suspect was described as tall and wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt. He was unable to gain entry to the home and ran from the scene before Hamden police and public safety officers arrived.

Hamden police said it happened on West Woods Road at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers searched the nearby area but were unable to find the suspect. Police said the student was not injured.

Both Hamden and Quinnipiac police have increased patrols in the area, according to town police.

Just last week, a Bridgeport man was arrested after attempting to break into a Quinnipiac student's home, and then breaking into another student's home.

It is not clear if the same homes were targeted in Thursday's attempted break-in, or if it is connected to last week's incidents.

