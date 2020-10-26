Massachusetts meets criteria for NY's Travel Advisory list; 45 states are now on the list

Forty-five states now meet the criteria for a 14-day quarantine.

NEW YORK — Two new states meet the current criteria to be added to New York's Travel Advisory list, but only one will be added.

Massachusetts and California both now have seven day rolling averages of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents greater than 10.

As a border state, Massachusetts will not be added to the list like other border states, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between the states.

New York State highly discourages non-essential travel between Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania while they meet the travel advisory criteria.

"There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut," said Governor Andrew Cuomo during last week's travel update. "There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we're fighting this public health pandemic we're also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided."

The full, updated travel advisory list is available below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Cuomo said the state is studying whether its current policy of requiring certain out-of-state travelers to quarantine for two weeks should take on a different approach.

“We have to explore if there is a better, smarter way to handle a quarantine,” the governor said.

Forty-five states meet the criteria for a 14-day quarantine.

"Now, 45 states and territories meet the requirements for our travel advisory," Cuomo said. "We cannot let our guard down and risk going backwards in New York. It's going to take the work of all of us to remain vigilant. Stay NY Smart - wear a mask, socially distance and follow the public health guidance. It's there to save lives."