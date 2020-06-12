Another member of the Governor's staff tests positive for COVID-19

Staffer was in proximity to Gov. Lamont on Thursday, but spokesman it does not meet the criteria for close contact as outlined in by the CDC.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Another member of Governor Ned Lamont's staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

Paul Mounds, chief of staff for the Office of the Governor, today announced that a member of Governor Ned Lamont’s staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, SARS CoV-2. Mounds says the staff member was in the proximity of Governor Lamont as recently as Thursday, but "the governor does not meet the criteria for close contact as outlined in the CDC guidelines."

The staffer is experiencing mild symptoms and is in self-isolation. Mounds says Governor Lamont is feeling well and will be at his home in Greenwich through the weekend, and has no public events scheduled. He will undergo regularly scheduled testing in the coming days. Contact tracing is underway, and all members of the Lamont administration who have been in close contact with the staff member will self-quarantine.

Lamont just finished a 14-day quarantine this past week after his Director of Communications tested positive for the virus on November 13th.