Another member of the Governor's staff tests positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. — Another member of Governor Ned Lamont's staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
Paul Mounds, chief of staff for the Office of the Governor, today announced that a member of Governor Ned Lamont’s staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, SARS CoV-2. Mounds says the staff member was in the proximity of Governor Lamont as recently as Thursday, but "the governor does not meet the criteria for close contact as outlined in the CDC guidelines."
The staffer is experiencing mild symptoms and is in self-isolation. Mounds says Governor Lamont is feeling well and will be at his home in Greenwich through the weekend, and has no public events scheduled. He will undergo regularly scheduled testing in the coming days. Contact tracing is underway, and all members of the Lamont administration who have been in close contact with the staff member will self-quarantine.
Lamont just finished a 14-day quarantine this past week after his Director of Communications tested positive for the virus on November 13th.
“We have implemented further protocols to limit contact with the governor, but this is yet another reminder that the virus is spreading across our state and the across the country,” Mounds said. “We all must continue to keep our guard up by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, and taking necessary precautions like washing our hands regularly. Our administration, as we have demonstrated already, will take this case seriously and abide by the guidelines.”