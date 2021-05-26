Eighth noose found at Amazon construction site in Windsor

According to the organization's president, the site is shutting down once again due the most recent discovery.

WINDSOR, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The above video aired on May 20.*

The Greater Hartford NAACP confirmed Wednesday that an 8th noose was found at a local Amazon construction site.

The site is shutting down once again due to the most recent discovery, the group said. It had only just reopened earlier this week.

Amazon spokesperson Nikki Forman confirmed in a statement that the noose was found under electrical materials.

Forman said the decision to shut down the site was made to allow the FBI to continue their investigation. It is unclear at this time how long they will keep their doors closed.

“Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace — whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational," she said in a statement.

Forman added: "We will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe.”

The Greater Hartford NAACP will hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

Police first responded to the location back on April 27, where they were told by a construction supervisor, a safety team found a noose. The safety team removed and threw it away.

With Wednesday's discovery, a total of eight nooses have turned up at the location.

As of this week, a reward for information leading to an arrest has reached $100,000.

This is a developing story. FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.

