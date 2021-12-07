Another student, 13-year-old, arrested in connection to threats made to New Haven schools this week

Police said the individual responsible for the threats made against the Conte West Hills Middle School on Monday was arrested and released to their parent.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A young student was taken into custody Tuesday after threats were made to multiple schools in New Haven on Monday, sparking lockdowns and early dismissal.

Police said the individual responsible for the threats made against the Conte West Hills Middle School was a 13-year-old student.

The child was arrested and released to their parent, officials said. This was the second arrest in connection to the threats made on New Haven Schools this week.

The following schools were mentioned in threatening posts that police located on social media:

Hillhouse High School

Achievement First Amistad High School

Career High School

Co-op High School

Riverside Academy

Conte West Hills

Edgewood School

Police said their first arrest in the incident on Monday was a 17-year-old student.

On Tuesday, State Police also announced that the two students – both 14-year-old boys – were also arrested via juvenile summons for the two separate, but loosely related incidents at Eli Whitney Technical High School.

After determining that at least one of the recent threats were related to alleged bullying, State Police urged students to do their part to maintain a healthy and kind learning experience.

Parents were also reminded to monitor their kids' social media use to assist in preventing similar incidents in the future.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

