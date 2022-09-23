Ansonia father charged with abusing 6-week-old child

ANSONIA, Conn. — An Ansonia man was charged after police said he admitted to harming a 6-week-old, landing the child in the hospital.
Police said they were called by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) just after 4 a.m. Friday. DCF reported to police that there was a possible abuse case of a 6-week-old who was at Yale New Haven Hospital at the time.
Police were told that the child suffered multiple injuries including a brain bleed, fractured ribs, lacerated liver, and other injuries consistent with child abuse. Police did not say the condition of the child.
The father, 36-year-old Lamar Haney, reportedly admitted to causing the injuries.
Ansonia police charged Hanely with first-degree assault. He was held on a $100K bond and is set to appear in court on Friday.
