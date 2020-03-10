Ansonia police investigate shooting; victim in serious condition

Police said while they were investigating the scene, Griffin Hospital reported another gunshot victim.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police are investigating two shootings that happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Police said officers patrolling Main Street near Water Street had heard several gunshots coming from the direction of West Main Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found an unidentified 26-year-old man in the municipal parking lot who had been shot multiple times in his chest.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he's currently listed in serious but stable condition.

Police said while they were on the scene, Griffin Hospital had reported a 24-year-old Ansonia man was being treated for a single gunshot wound to his lower body.

He's currently listed in stable condition.

The Derby and Seymour Police Departments assisted with securing the scene.