Ansonia officer tracking down suspicious person shoots at dog

ANSONIA, Conn. — An Ansonia police officer shot at a dog on Wednesday afternoon when the canine confronted him in a yard while the officer was tracking down a suspicious person. The dog was not hit by the gunfire, according to police.

Police said at around 12:00 p.m., an officer was investigating a suspicious person in the area of Lester Street and High Street. The man entered the yard of a home on Lester Street and went around the back of the house.

When the officer went to the rear of the home looking for the man, he was met by a German shepherd who lived at the home. Police said the officer attempted to back out of the yard but stumbled as the dog came towards him, and the officer fired several shots were fired at the dog but they all missed.

The officer suffered minor injuries in his attempt to escape the dog. The suspicious man was found in the backyard and advised officers on the scene he was just cutting through the yard to get to another house.

