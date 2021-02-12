Ansonia police renew calls for information in the disappearance of Vanessa Morales

Police began searching for Vanessa after her mother, Christine Holloway, was found brutally murdered in their home on December 2, 2019.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Vanessa Morales went missing two years ago today. Now, police remain adamant about bringing the family closure, renewing their plea for community help in finding her.

Ansonia police began the investigation into Vanessa's disappearance after her mother, Christine Holloway, 43, was found brutally murdered in their home on December 2, 2019.

Vanessa was 1 year old when she went missing. Authorities have since released an age-enhanced photo of her.

Jose Morales, Vanessa's father, was charged with Holloway's murder and named a suspect in the toddler's disappearance.

The arrest warrant for Morales says a neighbor told police he was almost positive he saw Morales getting into a car with baby Vanessa the day before Holloway's body was found.

However, Morales said he had nothing to do with either and pleaded not guilty in court.

Police and the FBI are still on the lookout for Vanessa's car seat, polka-dotted blanket, and grey backpack. If you think you have seen her you are asked to call the FBI Tip Line at 203-503-5555 or contact Ansonia Police.

The Ansonia Police Department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 by clicking here.

