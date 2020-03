She hasn't been seen since Sunday evening

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia Police are looking for Caroline Winek.

Police say the 15-year-old was last seen in the area of Savelle Road Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

She's described at 5 feet 6 inches tall, 125 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.