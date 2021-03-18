Ansonia puts out warning on police impersonators

Callers reported a Toyota or Honda with flashing lights attempting to pull them over

Police are warning the public about some people who are impersonating officers.

Officials said early Thursday morning, police received a complaint of an unmarked vehicle with blue and red flashing lights attempting to pull cars over in the Wakelee Avenue and Franklin Street area. Police said, "The suspect vehicle was described as a Toyota Camry or Honda occupied by three to four people. The Ansonia Police Department does not have Toyota or Honda unmarked vehicles and is not aware of any surrounding departments having those vehicles."

They went on to say, "While the Ansonia Police Department does have unmarked vehicles equipped with emergency lights and sirens, all employees driving those vehicles will be in either uniform or clearly identifiable as a police officer. We would like to remind all drivers that if an unmarked vehicle attempts to pull you over and you are not sure it is the police; drive the speed limit, go to a well-populated area before stopping or call 911 while you are driving to report the incident."

The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 at

