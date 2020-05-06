Ansonia state senator talks about new police accountability legislation

State Senator George Logan (R-Ansonia), was one of the sponsors of a police accountability bill last year. It has since became law.

ANSONIA, Conn — On Wednesday, protesters took to the streets, but Thursday, a gathering outside City Hall, where speakers urged those attending this morning's Black Lives Matter rally to seek to turn tragedy into a strategy.

"I have nothing good to say because I am a product of racism," said Greg Johnson, President of the NAACP Ansonia Chapter.

He says that drove him to do the work that he does today.

"We’re supposed to be equal, but we’re not equal," he said. "Somebody should tell the police that. We are equal."

Among the approximately 100 people gathered, was a local minister, who urged the onlookers to go down on their knees, but not with the purpose that Minneapolis police officer did last week.

"The old Negro song says down on my knees when trouble rises, I talk to Jesus be on the sky," said Pastor Edward Barnes of the Greater Evangel Temple Church of God. "Why? Because he promised me that he would hear my plea if I would tell him all about my troubles down on my knees."

For five years, the Washington Post has tabulated the number of people shot and killed nationwide by police.

According to their statistics, 30 out of every 1 million black people are shot to death by cops every year, while 12 of every 1 million white people meet the same fate.

"I see all of our legislators out here," Johnson said. "That’s fine and dandy, but let’s get up there in these rooms and make some legislation to stop these hate crimes."

State Senator George Logan (R-Ansonia), was one of the sponsors of a police accountability bill last year. It has since became law.

"Police officers must report whenever that use choke holds in apprehending a suspect," Logan said.