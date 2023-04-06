Antelope escapes Ludlow Zoo in Mass., crews continue the search

The antelope was last seen in Wilbraham near the Red Bridge. If you see the antelope notify police.

LUDLOW, Massachusetts — An Eland antelope is running around Ludlow and Wilbraham; crews are asking anyone who sees the antelope to notify the police.

The Lupa Zoo announced on its Facebook page that one of its antelopes escaped following a storm.

Lupa Zoo said a tree fell and broke a paddock that the Eland antelopes are in. While the female antelope stayed, the male ended up going on a walk.

The zoo and animal control said they are doing everything they can to bring him back home and are actively trying to catch him.

According to animal control, the antelope was last seen in Wilbraham near the Red Bridge.

Animal control is advising against approaching the antelope, and instead, police should be notified.

The antelope is considered a non-aggressive herbivore, according to animal control. The antelope can also kick if approached from behind like a horse.

If you see the antelope, report the sightings to the police department.

