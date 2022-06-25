Anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates both rally after SCOTUS ruling

People across Connecticut turned out to react just hours after the landmark Dodd v. Jackson decision.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court's Dodd v. Jackson ruling which eliminated the Constitutional protection of abortion rights, hundreds of people across Connecticut turned out to have their voices heard, both anti-abortion advocates and abortion rights advocates.

“I felt cheated. I felt like I was powerless,” said Yale student, Lauren Moore.

“We’re overjoyed. This is what the pro-life movement has been working for 49 years,” said Peter Wolfgang with the Family Institute of Connecticut.

One ruling. Two sides.

“We don’t just believe that abortion takes the life of an unborn. We believe that abortion hurts the woman. Abortion hurts the man.”

“It’s a healthcare decision. It’s a human rights decision,” said Isabelle Barbour.

The Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v Wade ends the constitutional protection of abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. States can now make their own laws regulating abortion.

In Connecticut on Friday, anti-abortion activists held a "victory rally", while in New Haven, abortion rights advocates rallied against restrictions.

Some called this day "unspeakable".

“We are outraged by the supreme court which is basically taking away rights of autonomy from women,” said Nan Ellman.

Others said it’s a day they’ve been long waiting for.

“This is what we have marched for, prayed for, worked for, voted for, for 49 years,” said Wolfgang.

In Connecticut, abortion rights are protected under a state law passed in 1990. Still, some residents are feeling the impact of laws in other states.

“I am from the state of Texas so I have many friends at home who are dealing with this decision whichever way they can. I am here for them as well, even though I am here in Connecticut, I stand and fight for my friends in Texas,” said Moore.

Many are calling for justice, while others are saying justice is done.

“This decision is not about forcing anything on anybody. It’s just, leave it to the states--their legislators, their voters, and their citizens to decide. So I think it’s a great day for constitutional freedom,” said Bill Brown.

Both sides say they’ll continue to fight for what they believe in.

