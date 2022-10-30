'We stand together' | UGA, UF denounce acts of antisemitism at game in Jacksonville

The two schools released a joint statement Sunday morning condemning the speech.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While the University of Georgia should be celebrating their victory over rival Florida on the football field, the school and fans are reacting to antisemitic hate messages on and around the stadium.

A projection was displayed outside TIAA Bank Field after the 100th meeting of Florida and Georgia in Jacksonville. Social media posts showed the message being displayed on the stadium and on another building in the city.

The two schools released a joint statement Sunday morning condemning the speech.

"The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance," the schools wrote in a joint statement. "We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate."

The messages were in response to rapper Kanye West's comments in recent weeks on social media, including a Twitter post that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” That statement was an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON, the Associated Press reported. His posts led to his suspension from both Twitter and Instagram.

Jacksonville's mayor Lenny Curry took to Twitter on Sunday to condemn the actions saying the city is "made better" because of its diversity.

"Those who spread messages of hate, racism and antisemitism will not be able to change the heart of this city or her people. I condemn these cowards and their cowardly messages," he said.

