Antisemitic incidents rise 42% in Connecticut: Report

Incidents have reached historic high according to the report

HAMDEN, Conn — Antisemitic incidents rose 42% last year according to a report from the Anti Defamation League released Tuesday.

The ADL’s annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents recorded a historic high in antisemitic incidents in Connecticut and around the country in 2021. The report found Incidents increased by 42% in the state last year, as compared to 2020. Over the past five years, ADL Connecticut has received reports of over 184 incidents of antisemitic harassment, vandalism and assault.

Since 2017, the numbers had decreased in Connecticut each year until this year. However, nationwide, the numbers have been trending upward since 2013

A total of 34 antisemitic incidents were recorded in Connecticut in 2021, 12 more incidents than in 2020. The authors found 16 Incidents of vandalism, up by 78 percent. There were 18 incidents of harassment, up by 38%. No assaults were recorded in 2021. Nationally, ADL recorded 2,717 antisemitic incidents in 2021, the highest total since ADL started tracking such data in 1979.

“The data paints a clear picture that antisemitism remains a serious concern, not only across the U.S. but also here in Connecticut,” said Stacey Sobel, ADL Connecticut Regional Director. “From white supremacist propaganda in the public square and on college campuses, to bomb threats against JCCs, antisemitism reared its ugly head in every facet of our society last year. Over the past five years, the ADL Connecticut office has received reports of over 180 antisemitic incidents – a remarkable figure that we hope will serve as a stark reminder of the hard work still ahead to tackle all forms of hate and antisemitism here in our state.”

