Appeals court: Inmates don't have a right to pornography

The goal was to eliminate a hostile work environment for prison guards.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A federal appeals court has ruled that Connecticut prison inmates do not have a right to possess or view pornography in prison.

The ruling Thursday from a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2012 policy from the state Department of Correction banning porn from prisons.

The stated goal was to eliminate a hostile work environment for guards. Attorneys for the inmates had argued they had First Amendment rights to view pornography and that the courts had failed to properly weigh those rights against the interests of the state.

