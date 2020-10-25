Here's how you can apply for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program

The program is available to both home owners and renters living in Connecticut to help them cover their home-heating expenses during the coming winter months.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As winter is quickly approaching, the Community Renewal Team in Hartford is doing what it can to help those in need with a free program.

CRT says as unemployment claims topped more than 840,000 people earlier this month, they are looking to offer help to those who may not be able to pay their bill in the coming months, specifically when it comes to heating their homes.

The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program is available to both home owners and renters living in Connecticut to help them cover their home-heating expenses during the coming winter months.



Income eligibility requirements to qualify for the CT Energy Assistance Program are as follows:

For a single person, the income level is up to $37,645.

For two people in the home, the income level is up to $49,228.

For a household of 4 people, the income level is up to $72,394.

Officials say for those who qualify, the household’s primary heating source can include: oil, natural gas, electricity, propane, kerosene, coal, and even wood and wood pellets.

For those who are fortunate enough to be able to make ends meet during these difficult times, CRT also wants people to know that you too can help make a difference for folks who need help.

"If you're in a position where you're fortunate enough you don't need these services, the holidays are coming, right there are plenty of people out there who are going to need help, in one form or another, this is a great time to give back," Jason Black of CRT said. "If you want to give back to CRT or to another charitable organization in your community that you support, do what you can, right, and we thank you for that, we appreciate your generosity and your spirit of giving."

How to apply:

Central Connecticut residents (i.e., Hartford County or Middlesex County), the fastest way to apply for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program is to call CRT’s Energy Assistance Hotline @ 860-560-5800!

(Outside of Central Connecticut, please call 2-1-1 to find the Community Action Agency that can assist you!)

NOTE: Due to COVID-19, ALL Applications can be taken over the phone – this is for the health and safety of both CRT’s staff, and for the individuals applying for Energy Assistance.

CRT's call center representatives speak both English and Spanish. The hotline number is: 860-560-5800, and it is available 24-hours a day – if you leave a message, someone will get back to you!

This year, the first day for Fuel Deliveries is November 2.