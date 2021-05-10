Catholic churches tell parishioners to 'come home' as they restore attendance guidelines

The state's Catholic leaders said the obligation to attend Sunday mass will resume on May 22, unless people are sick or have medical issues.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Catholic Church leaders in the state urged parishioners Monday to “come home” as they announced the COVID-19 guidelines adopted during the pandemic would no longer be in effect later this month.

For more than a year, Catholics’ obligation to attend mass on Sundays and on Holy Days was suspended. The Archdiocese of Hartford and the Dioceses of Bridgeport and Norwich said that obligation will resume on May 22, unless they are sick or have medical issues.

The Diocese of Norwich made a similar announcement Monday.

The Diocese of Bridgeport released a video saying to parishioners: "It is time to come home."

In a statement, the archdiocese said the while the risk of infection has diminished, it remains and as such, some individuals “may very legitimately decide not yet to attend church.”

“Those suffering from serious pre-existing conditions making them more susceptible to COVID-19; those who are ill or homebound or who are caregivers in close contact with someone who is,” the statement continued. “those who have tested positive for any contagious disease, including COVID-19; and those who are in quarantine due to exposure to any contagion, or who reside with someone who is quarantined."

In-person service resumed last June, but churches limited the number of people who could attend at any one time.

Officials recommended that parishes continue to offer live streams of services as an option for those homebound, or those unable to return to church at this time.

"Pastors should remind parishioners, however, that for those safely able to attend, watching Mass online or on TV is not a valid substitute,” church leaders said.

The archdiocese said the Sacrament of Penance can return to normal but both priest and penitent must continue to wear a mask. Confessions can take place within confessionals, reconciliation rooms, or in another suitable location so long as there is good ventilation.

Church halls and spaces can all be used, in keeping with any and all guidelines provided by the state of Connecticut.

The Catholic Mass is televised on CW20 WCCT TV daily at 10 a.m.

