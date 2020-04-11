Nation's eyes on Arizona as Maricopa County, state ballot counts update

The Associated Press has called Arizona for Biden, but ballot counts continue to be updated in Arizona tightening the margin between Biden and Trump.

While the Associated Press called Arizona for Joe Biden at just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, votes continued to be counted in the state, the race is getting closer and new ballot counts are dropping.

Maricopa County, the largest county in Arizona, last updated vote counts around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Joe Biden currently leads President Donald Trump in Arizona by 46,257 votes, a lead that has narrowed in the past two days.

Biden holds 50.06% of the votes while Trump has 48.54%.

The nation's eyes are on Arizona as Biden can secure the election with Arizona and Nevada, where he also currently leads Trump.

Conversely, Trump needs to flip either Arizona or Nevada his way, in addition to winning Georgia and Pennsylvania, where he holds slim leads as votes continue to be counted.

After the 7 p.m. update, Arizona still had about 200,000 uncounted votes.

Biden camp counting on outstanding ballots from Pima County, AZ's 2nd largest county & home to Tucson.

PimaCo vote so far:

🔵 Biden 60%

🔴 Trump 38%#BattlegroundAZ https://t.co/FYk02rrSs2 — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 5, 2020

The Associated Press called the race for Biden at 12:51 a.m. on Wednesday, with him leading Trump by two points with 100% of precincts reporting.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey urged patience on Wednesday, saying he wants all of Arizona's voices to be heard.

"Arizonans turned out in historic numbers for this election, and we owe it to them to count their votes," Gov. Ducey said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The results have shifted greatly hour by hour, and from last night until today. With hundreds of thousands of votes still outstanding, it's important that we be patient before declaring any races up or down the ballot. Arizonans have cast their votes, and we need to make sure all their voices are heard fairly and accurately."

Around 12:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning, Trump spoke at the White House, saying he believed he still had a good chance to win Arizona.

"We're just now getting into what they call Trump territory," the president said. Trump criticized another network that called Arizona for Biden.

Trump added: "We will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list."

The Associated Press said on Wednesday that Biden won both Michigan and Wisconsin after a flip overnight.

Team 12's Brahm Resnik reported earlier on Wednesday that 620,000 ballots were left to count in Arizona with 400,000 to 430,000 in Maricopa County.