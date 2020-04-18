Armed Fairfield man scares off intruder found in his home, police investigating

The homeowner told police he believes the suspect may be known to him from a previous incident that occurred in another town.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Police said a homeowner on Stratfield Road reported a home invasion early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the homeowner told officers that his barking dogs led him to find the unknown subject in his home shortly before 3:30 a.m.

The subject fled from the home after being confronted by the armed homeowner, according to police.

The homeowner described the intruder as a male wearing dark clothing. He believed he was white and between 5'11" and 6'1".

No further description was available.

Police say the incident appeared not to be not a random act.

According to a release, the homeowner believes the suspect may be known to him from a previous incident that occurred in another town.

"We believe there is no danger to the public or to residents in the surrounding area," police said.

Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information or video surveillance footage of this incident is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840.