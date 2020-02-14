Norwalk PD investigating armed robbery at Chick-fil-A

According to police, the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

NORWALK, Conn. — Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Chick-fil-A restaurant Friday morning.

Officials say there were no injuries reported following the incident at the 467 Connecticut Ave location around 7 a.m.

Officials did not confirm is a suspect is in custody or at large.

Anyone with information, or anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area this morning contact Norwalk Police at 203-854-3011, or anonymously at 203-854-3011.