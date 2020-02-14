x
Norwalk PD investigating armed robbery at Chick-fil-A

NORWALK, Conn. — Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Chick-fil-A restaurant Friday morning.

Officials say there were no injuries reported following the incident at the 467 Connecticut Ave location around 7 a.m.

Officials did not confirm is a suspect is in custody or at large.

According to police, the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information, or anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area this morning contact Norwalk Police at 203-854-3011, or anonymously at 203-854-3011.
