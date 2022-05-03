Killingworth woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run in North Branford

Police charged her with Evasion of Responsibility in Operation of a Motor Vehicle Resulting in Death.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — A Killingworth woman is facing charges in connection to a deadly hit-and-run on Branford Road in October 2021, North Branford police said.

Amanda Mark, 36, recently turned herself in to police on an outstanding warrant and is facing several charges, police announced on Tuesday. Police charged Mark with Evasion of Responsibility in Operation of a Motor Vehicle Resulting in Death.

On the morning of Oct. 16, police were called to Branford Road and found Douglas Clark, 52, near the roadway after being hit by a car that then left the scene. The incident happened sometime after 1 a.m., police believe.

Mark has been ordered to appear in court on Friday, May 13, in New Haven, police said.

"We want to thank the family and friends of the victim, Douglas Clark, for their patience and confidence in our department during this investigation," police said in a release.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.