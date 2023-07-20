2 arrested in Farmington parking lot 'takeover' that happened in May

More arrests are expected and dozens of vehicle citations were issued.

FARMINGTON, Conn — Two people were arrested for their roles in a street takeover that took place in Farmington this past May.

Antonio Deleg, 24, of Stratford, turned himself in on Tuesday and Jesus Sotelo Sanchez, 20, of Wethersfield, turned himself in on Wednesday on charges in connection to a "large parking lot takeover."

Both were charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and violation of vehicle racing requirements.

According to police, a large parking lot street takeover took place on Farm Spring Road in the early morning hours of May. Over 150 vehicles were there, where vehicles engaged in "reckless and dangerous driving exhibitions" in front of large crowds, police said. The takeover caused thousands of dollars in property damage, according to police.

"The Farmington Police Department remains committed to deterring these dangerous exhibitions through appropriate enforcement action," Farmington police said in a press release announcing the arrests.

Farmington police said they have three more arrest warrants for others involved in the takeover. The police department was also able to verify around 60 vehicles that were at the takeover and citations were issued to those associated with the vehicles.

