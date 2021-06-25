Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of Hartford grandmother; second suspect still sought by PD

Hartford police said a suspect was arrested in Puerto Rico

HARTFORD, Conn. — An arrest has been made in Puerto Rico for one of two suspects sought in the fatal shooting of a Hartford grandmother.

Hartford police said 21-year-old Hartford resident Omar Reyes was arrested Tuesday in Puerto Rico and taken into custody by US Marshalls and members of the Puerto Rican police department. He's currently awaiting extradition.

Reyes was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a large-capacity magazine. His bond is set at $1 million.

Police said as their investigation continued, they learned of a second suspect. An arrest warrant has been approved for the arrest of 24-year-old Edwin Roman of Hartford. His whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to police.

The arrest warrant charges Roman with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a large-capacity magazine. Police are looking to have his bond set at $2 million.

Police have released a photo of Roman.

Sylvia Cordova, 56, was shot and killed June 9 inside a house on Sisson Avenue. Police said the Cordova was cooking in her apartment at the time of the shooting and they believe the incident was a drive-by shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found several rifle shell casing in the street in front of 28 Sisson Avenue.

The next day, police said they secured an assault-style rifle in the shooting

"Her laugh her smile her cooking for everybody who was hungry. Trying to keep everybody who was civilized. She just got a dog that was her life there too,” said neighbor Elizabeth Gonzalez.

