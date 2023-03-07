Police make arrest in 2022 Bolton fatal stabbing

Robert Robbins, 68, was charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOLTON, Conn. — Police said they have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing that happened last October.

Robert Robbins, 68, was charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree in the death of Travis Terry, 39, of Bolton on October 11, 2022.

State police said that Travis Terry, 39, of Bolton, was found with life-threatening injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Manchester Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

State police in Colchester said they received a 9-1-1 call from Robbins who said he had stabbed Terry in an apartment located at 890 Boston Turnpike in Bolton, a multi-unit apartment building.

The victim was transported to Manchester Hospital where he died of his injuries. It believed to be the first homicide in Bolton in over 50 years.

Robbins was held on a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.