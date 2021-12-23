Arrest made in Seymour double fatal hit-and-run crash

A couple from Shelton was struck December 10 while trying to cross the road on an officer's signal.

Seymour police said an arrest has been made on a double fatal hit and run crash that killed a Shelton couple in front of a funeral home.

A vehicle was also located, according to police.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect arrested. Police are expected to provide more details at a 2 p.m. press conference on Thursday.

After attending a wake at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home on December 10, along Route 67 (Bank St.), James and Barbara Tamborra, of Shelton, were being escorted across the street by a police officer, who had stopped traffic. But, only the westbound traffic stopped.

The Acura SUV heading east, whose model year police said is between 2014-2016, ignored the officer's signal to stop, according to officials. Mr. Tamborra died shortly after the crash. Mrs. Tamborra passed away five days later.

A local business owner shared a surveillance video that showed the SUV speeding right to left across the screen.

On December 14, several lawmakers sent a letter to the Department of Transportation commissioner asking for a road safety audit to be conducted given significant traffic increases along this stretch of Bank Street between Seymour and Oxford.

