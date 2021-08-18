Arrest made in fatal Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police say a man has been charged with murder and is being held on $1 million bond after a deadly stabbing earlier this week.
Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday to an area on Albany Avenue by Irving Street, where they located a victim, later identified as 30-year-old Jeremiah Fitzgerald, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Fitzgerald was in critical condition and rushed to St. Francis Hospital, where he died from his injuries just after midnight.
Investigators determined Wilfredo Rosa, 54, of Hartford was the suspect.
Rosa was taken into custody Wednesday morning.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
