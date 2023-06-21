Third arrest made in connection to 2021 North Haven homicide: Police

Mellado, 23, of New Haven was arrested for his alleged role in the murder of Devonte Warren.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the July 2021 shooting that killed a New Haven man, said police.

Nearly two years ago, Davonte Warren, 28, was found in a car that crashed on the Route 40 connector in North Haven with a deadly gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

On Tuesday, Elder Mellado, 23, of New Haven was arrested for his alleged role in the murder of Warren.

Mellado was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability for actors of another/murder.

He is the third person arrested in connection to the murder.

"As we said from the onset of this investigation, we will not rest until those responsible for bringing violence to our streets are held accountable, and we will use any and all legal means to hunt them down and support a successful prosecution. We will not tolerate violence, particularly gun violence, to permeate in our streets unchecked. We thank all the agencies that have assisted us thus far, and will continue to support the Warren family," said the New Haven Police Department in a Facebook post.

In early January 2023, 22-year-old Amari Salcedo Jr. and 24-year-old Deane Matta Jr., both of New Haven, were also arrested in connection to Warren's death. Both face murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

During the investigation, witnesses told police they saw a vehicle pull up next to Warren's and two people in the vehicle fired several shots at Warren's car before speeding off.

