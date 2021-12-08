Arrest made in East Haven animal cruelty case

The owner of the deceased dog left it in his car overnight

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — An arrest was made Thursday in an animal cruelty case in which a deceased dog was found inside a vehicle.

Officials said East Haven Animal Control Officer Emily Higgins responded Tuesday to the Quality Inn on E. Frontage Rd, for a report of a deceased animal.

Upon arrival, she observed a deceased lab mix in the back seat of a vehicle, which was on a trailer and being towed by large moving truck.

The owner of the dog was identified as Raymond Atwood. He said that he was in the process of moving from Florida to New Hampshire and left the dog in the car overnight.

He added that when he woke up, he discovered that the dog had died.

Police said Atwood, who was in possession of a second dog, agreed to surrender it to the Town of East Haven.

He was then charged on scene with Animal Cruelty and is scheduled to appear in court October 5, 2021.

