Arrest made in fatal Christmas Day crash in Hartford

Police said on December 25, 2020 at 3:06p.m., they responded to the area of Collins Street at Sigourney Street on a report of a serious two motor vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found a black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu and a grey 2014 Nissan Sentra that had collided at the intersection. The 27-year-old male operator and sole occupant of the Chevrolet Malibu was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The 67-year-old driver of the Nissan Sentra, James Hippolytes, was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital where he died of his injuries.