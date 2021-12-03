Arrest made in fatal Christmas Day crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have charged a Hartford man in a fatal crash on Christmas Day of Last year.
Police said on December 25, 2020 at 3:06p.m., they responded to the area of Collins Street at Sigourney Street on a report of a serious two motor vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found a black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu and a grey 2014 Nissan Sentra that had collided at the intersection. The 27-year-old male operator and sole occupant of the Chevrolet Malibu was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The 67-year-old driver of the Nissan Sentra, James Hippolytes, was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Joshua Jenkins, the driver of the Malibu was taken into custody on charges of Manslaughter 2nd Degree with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol, Disobeyed Traffic Control Signal and Expired Registration.
He is being held on bond awaiting a court appearance.
