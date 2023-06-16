Arrest made in Hoffman gun burglary

The break-in happened May 27.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — An arrest has been made in the burglary at the Hoffman Gun Center last month.

Police arrested Kwitzpatrick Duffany, 35, of Willimantic, and he was charged with 38 counts of theft of a firearm, first-degree larceny, first-degree Burglary, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of ammunition.

Duffany was arrested at New Britain Superior Court on Thursday. Duffany was held on a $250,000 bond pending his arraignment.

Newington police said at 7:40 a.m., they received a report from an employee of Hoffman Gun Center at 2686 Berlin Turnpike reporting a burglary. Officers responded to the scene and secured the area. The initial investigation led to information that the suspect(s) could still be inside the store.

The Newington Police Department Emergency Response Team was activated and arrived on the scene. They entered the building and found that the suspect had left prior to police arrival.

The investigation showed that several guns and money were stolen during the burglary. Newington detectives are currently on the scene investigating investigation.

A man was charged in federal court earlier this year in connection to a 2021 incident where he allegedly drove an SUV into the front door of Hoffman's and stole several weapons. Troy Harris, 28, has been in custody since Sept. 7, 2021.

