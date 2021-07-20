Arrest made after foot pursuit in Plainfield car theft

Police are asking for surveillance footage to help identify two additional suspects

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Reports of car break-ins led to the arrest of one juvenile suspect early Tuesday morning, and two others are still at large.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Plainfield Police responded to a report of an attempted car break in on Easy Street.

As police were en route, they received another call from Brookside Drive reporting a male in a gray hooded sweatshirt who attempted to break into a vehicle. The suspect was stopped by the homeowner and proceeded to flee on foot.

On scene, officers said they searched the area with no results. They continued to patrol the area.

At about 4:09 a.m. police received a report of a Nissan Rogue stolen from Charlotte Drive in the Wauregan section of Plainfield.

While driving to Wauregan, one officer noticed two vehicles pass her going southbound on Norwich Road at what appeared to be high speeds. She observed that one of the vehicles matched the description of the stolen Nissan Rogue.

The officer immediately notified another officer just south of her. He noted that the vehicles passed him also, still traveling at a high speed southbound. The second vehicle was a Kia Sedona.

Before the officer could activate his emergency lights and siren for a motor vehicle stop, he saw both vehicles attempt to turn left onto Academy Hill Road. At the same time, the Kia Sedona collided with the Nissan Rogue.

The Kia Sedona then traveled off the roadway, striking two parked vehicles at American Rides LLC. Livery service at 506 Norwich Road. The collision caused disabling front end damage.

One occupant fled the Kia on foot in the direction of Cemetery Road, where an officer pursued on foot.

They were able to apprehend the suspect and place him in custody.

Police said he was a 14-year-old from New Haven, 71 miles away from where the incident occurred. The juvenile was uninjured, and the Kia Sedona he was operating was confirmed stolen out of Hebron, CT.

At the site of the collision, the Nissan Rogue remained in the roadway with disabling front end damage. Two occupants fled on foot in the direction of Sam’s Food Mart at 518 Norwich Road, where they entered the tree line.

The Nissan Rogue was confirmed to be the one reported stolen out of Charlotte Drive.

Police then requested a tracking K-9, and the Montville Police Department K-9 Unit responded to the scene.

A long K-9 track was conducted through fields and thick vegetation with no results. The scene was then processed, and both vehicles removed from the road.

Police said they continued to patrol check the area, and they responded to two more stolen motor vehicle complaints out of Community Avenue and Greene Avenue.

A total of five car break-ins were reported, in addition to the three stolen motor vehicles out of Plainfield and one stolen vehicle recovered from Hebron.

The 14-year-old was placed in police custody and issued a Juvenile Summons for the following charges:

Larceny 1st Degree by Possession

Larceny 5th Degree by Possession

Interfering with an Officer

Evading the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash

Failure to Maintain Proper Lane

He was released into a family members custody.

Police ask that anyone with video surveillance in the area or with information regarding the incident to please contact them at 860-564-0804.

