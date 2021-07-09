Arrest made in Hamden shooting from September 2020

HAMDEN, Conn. —
A New Haven man is behind bars Friday after an investigation into a 2020 shooting.
On September 9, 2020, Hamden Police responded to the area of Arch Street and Bowen Street on the report of a shooting.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a 46-year-old gunshot victim. He had been shot in the hand and leg. The victim was then transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.
An investigation led to police being granted an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Thomas Carr.
on July 7, Hamden Police arrested him at Meriden Superior Court.
Carr was charged with the following:
- 1st degree Assault
- Discharge of a Firearm
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Carrying a Pistol without a Permit
Carr was detained on a court-ordered $500,000.00 bond.
