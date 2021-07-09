Arrest made in Hamden shooting from September 2020

Thomas Carr (33) was arrested and arraigned Thursday.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A New Haven man is behind bars Friday after an investigation into a 2020 shooting.

On September 9, 2020, Hamden Police responded to the area of Arch Street and Bowen Street on the report of a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a 46-year-old gunshot victim. He had been shot in the hand and leg. The victim was then transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

An investigation led to police being granted an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Thomas Carr.

on July 7, Hamden Police arrested him at Meriden Superior Court.

Carr was charged with the following:

1st degree Assault

Discharge of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Carr was detained on a court-ordered $500,000.00 bond.

