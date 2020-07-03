Arrest made less than 24 hours after Hartford murder

FOX61 was the only station on scene as detectives used a dog trained in firearm detection to investigate.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Hartford police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old city man.

Andre Keene was shot and killed near the corner of Farmington and Sisson Avenues Thursday night. Police were notified of the shooting by the city's shotspotter system. Keene was rushed to Saint Francis Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Detectives investigated Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

FOX61 was the only station on scene as investigators used a K9 trained in firearm detection to search for evidence.

Police said they recovered the gun used in the shooting behind another building on Farmington Avenue.

A "person of interest" in the shooting was found within 12 hours, police said.