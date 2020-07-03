x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Arrest made less than 24 hours after Hartford murder

FOX61 was the only station on scene as detectives used a dog trained in firearm detection to investigate.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Hartford police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old city man.

Andre Keene was shot and killed near the corner of Farmington and Sisson Avenues Thursday night. Police were notified of the shooting by the city's shotspotter system. Keene was rushed to Saint Francis Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Detectives investigated Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

FOX61 was the only station on scene as investigators used a K9 trained in firearm detection to search for evidence.

Police said they recovered the gun used in the shooting behind another building on Farmington Avenue.

Credit: FOX61
A K9 trained in firearm detection searches for evidence in a homicide in Hartford.
Credit: FOX61
A K9 trained in firearm detection searches for evidence in a Hartford homicide.

A "person of interest" in the shooting was found within 12 hours, police said.

Friday night a judge signed the arrest warrant for the suspect, who has yet to be named publicly. The suspect is being held on a $1 million bond.

RELATED: Hartford police make arrest in homicide case

RELATED: Hartford Police investigating homicide on Farmington Avenue

RELATED: Hartford Police identify victim in fatal shooting