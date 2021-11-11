Norwich man arrested in connection with June homicide in New London

Zachary Perkins, 33, made admissions that he assaulted the victim and delayed calling 911 emergency services, police said.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Chester Street in New London over the summer.

Zachary Perkins, 33, of Norwich, was taken into custody on a warrant Tuesday following an investigation into the killing of 38-year-old Brad Bucacci in a Chester Street apartment.

Officers responded to the home around 9 p.m. on June 8 for a report of a male victim, who was not breathing.

Bucacci was located in the apartment and given emergency medical treatment. He was subsequently pronounced deceased. The OCME ruled his death a homicide after the cause of death was determined to be blunt injury of the neck.

During the investigation, Perkins made admissions that he assaulted the victim and delayed calling 911 emergency services, officials said. New London Police later obtained an arrest warrant.

Perkins faces manslaughter, cruelty to persons and assault charges. He was held on $100,000 bond and appeared in court on Wednesday.

