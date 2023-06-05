State police issue arrests in street takeovers in Berlin, Waterbury

The illegal racing events have resulted in assaults, shootings, motor vehicle collisions, injuries to pedestrians, as well as property damage.

CONNECTICUT, USA — After a months-long investigation into "street takeover" events throughout the state, Connecticut State Police say they have made multiple arrests.

Police say the illegal racing events have resulted in assaults, shootings, motor vehicle collisions, injuries to pedestrians, as well as property damage.

As a result, multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were involved in the investigation. Investigators say that extensive intelligence-gathering efforts led them to individuals responsible for organizing and promoting illegal street racing events, allowing them to make arrests and seize multiple vehicles.

On Sunday at around 11:26 pm, on Route 9 in Berlin, a white Honda Civic was seen conducting a drag race with no registration plate and what appeared to be a drag chute attached to the rear of the vehicle. Troopers later observed the Honda Civic being loaded onto a flatbed trailer pulled by a pick-up truck and made a traffic stop. The Honda Civic was found to be stolen out of Danbury and the trailer plate was misused.

Flor Hiram Santiago, 43, of Meriden, was taken into custody and transported to Troop H where he was processed and charged with racing, reckless driving, reckless endangerment in the second degree, larceny in the first degree, misuse of plates, theft of plates, operating without insurance, operating under suspension, and improper parking. Santiago was also wanted by the East Hartford Police Department for the charge of Larceny 1st Degree. Santiago was held on a $500,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at New Britain Superior Court, on June 5, 2023.

About two hours later, on Monday at 1:43 am, investigators observed two cars on I-84 West in the area of Exit 39 traveling side by side. Both cars accelerated and continued their travel side by side at reckless speeds in excess of 120 mph. Troopers assigned to Troop H and Troop A were able to stop the cars in Waterbury. The two drivers were positively identified as Tednnessy William Torrellas Hernandez, 37, of Waterbury, and Hannah Bartolucci, 20, of Feeding Hills, MA. They are charged with racing, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment in the first degree. Torrellas Hernandez faces an additional charge for improper use of lights or high beams. Torrellas Hernandez and Bartolucci were each released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

Both the Toyota Camry (driven by Bartolucci) and Hyundai Veloster Turbo (driven by Torrellas Hernandez) were seized as evidence.

State Police say they are continuing to gather intelligence, and using it to alert and safeguard the public. "Based upon the tumultuous behavior exhibited by participants during previous incidents, and in the interest of preserving public safety, the Connecticut State Police are providing members of the public with advance notice for their safety. As intelligence information is received, the locations of anticipated street racing events are being shared by both State Police social media accounts and/or accounts managed by local police departments," they said in a press release.

Billboards are being used to remind participants and spectators of the potential consequences of involvement in illegal street racing events, such as vehicle forfeiture, using the message, “YOU RACE IT, YOU LOSE IT.”

If you come across a takeover event, please turn around and seek an alternate route to a safe location. Call 911 to report the incident, if it is safe to do so.

