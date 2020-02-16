Arrigoni Bridge project to begin at end of February

Lanes will be closed for work on bridge and approaches in Portland & Middletown; project expected to last 2 years

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation is announcing the start of construction for the rehabilitation of the Arrigoni Bridge approach spans. The bridge carries Routes 17 and 66 over the Connecticut River between Middletown and Portland.



The project will take place simultaneously with improvements to the Saint John’s Square/Main Street intersection in Middletown. The DOT says construction is set to begin on or about February 27, 2020.

Work on the Arrigoni approach spans will include replacing the bridge decks, and upgrades and repairs to both the steel superstructure and substructure to improve the bridge's structural capacity, reliability and integrity, according to the DOT.

The agency also says a new protective fence system, ranging in height from 8 to 12-feet, will also be installed on both the approach and main spans.

The construction will happen in three separate stages. In each stage, Rt. 17/66 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with the use temporary concrete barriers.

The work on St. John’s Square and Main Street will realign the intersection to improve safety, as well as adding two turn-lanes.

The lane closures will happen in the overnight (6am-6pm) hours, and during the day, except for weekday rush hours (6am-9am, and 3pm-6pm). Saturday and Sunday closures are expected to be limited to overnight hours (9pm - 9am.)

DOT awarded the projects to Mohawk Northeast, Inc. as one contract at a cost of $46,289,385.04 on January 13, 2020. The work is scheduled to be completed February 25, 2022.